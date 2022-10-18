Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens held their weekly get-together Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Maynard Community Hall.

Card games of 500 were played with high scores going to Florence Wireman and Dorothy Bowers.

Trending Food Videos