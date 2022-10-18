MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens held their weekly get-together Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Maynard Community Hall.
Card games of 500 were played with high scores going to Florence Wireman and Dorothy Bowers.
Betty Wittenburg served refreshments to the group.
The next get together for socializing and playing 500 is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Maynard Community Hall. Helen Hillman will be the hostess.
All area senior citizens are welcome to attend.
