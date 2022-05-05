MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met for cards and socializing Tuesday, May 3, at the Maynard Community Hall.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Florence Wireman and Lowell Cannell.
Dorothy Bowers was the hostess for the afternoon and provided refreshments.
Next get together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Maynard Community Hall. All area senior citizens are welcome to come and enjoy the afternoon playing cards and socializing.
Helen Hillman will be the hostess next Tuesday.