Foiled meals and side salads for the weekend

Memorial Day weekend and an extra day off for many workers always signals some kind of get together. I hope everyone takes time to honor those soldiers who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.
Lots of Iowans enjoy camping, especially on the long weekends. My middle sister is a camping person; I am not. I think I can count on one hand the number of times I have camped in my life and that includes two weeks at Camp Fire Girls camp.
Perhaps if I had a fancy camper and truck, it would be more fun, and I could give in to the outdoor life. I do think a lot of food tastes better cooked over an open fire. When we were kids, we tried making hobo stoves with coffee cans in the backyard. It was fun, but non-stick cooking spray hadn’t been invented yet, so the eggs we tried to fry made a big mess. The can got red hot, and I think we suffered a few blistered fingers in the process.
The hobo dinner recipe made me think of that hot coffee can experience. I think the recipe could be altered to make into individual, foil-wrapped dinners and you could put what you like with the hamburger. I would put in cauliflower and broccoli florets instead of the potatoes and a pat of butter. These foil-wrapped dinners can be made on the grill or in the oven and cleanup is so simple.
Enjoy a safe and happy weekend.
Hobo dinner
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
5 potatoes, peeled and cut into steak fries
4 large carrots, peeled and sliced lengthwise
1 onion, peeled and sliced into rings
salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Shape the ground beef into patties and place in the pan. Layer the vegetables on top of the beef patties, starting with the potatoes, then carrots and finally onions. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
3. Cover with aluminum foil and seal edges. Bake in the preheated oven until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 1 hour.