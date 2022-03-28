Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAZLETON — Mark and Abby Rippe, owners of Blueridge Orchard in Denver, Iowa, will be guest speakers at the upcoming Fontana Herb Society meeting on Thursday, April 7. The 7 p.m. program is open to all interested persons.

The Rippes have an orchard of approximately 150 apple trees and enjoy the company of 40,000 honeybees in the hives on their property. The program is an introduction to the stewardship of honeybees as seen through the lens of the four seasons.

The Fontana Herb Society will conduct their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7, 8-11 a.m., with some of the proceeds going to Friends of Fontana Park.

