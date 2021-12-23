Forestry videos show the steps involved with timber harvest

AMES — For many Iowans, the next few months will provide an ideal time to consider harvesting standing and storm-damaged timber. Leaves and vegetative growth have mostly died back, and as the ground freezes it will become easier to remove logs without damaging the soil.
But before anything is sold or removed, it’s a good idea to understand each step involved, according to Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Beck said many landowners are experiencing an increased quantity of harvestable timber – partly because of the 2020 derecho, in addition to windstorms and winter freezes. But getting the most out of the timber, and protecting the ecology of the land, requires a careful plan.
Beck recently created a series of educational YouTube videos that describe the different roles and considerations of harvesting timber. The videos take a detailed look at the three main parties involved with a timber harvest: foresters, loggers and timber buyers.
He recommends that the first call be to a forester, who can provide the landowner with an objective overview of the timber and a good management strategy for timber removal.
The forester can recommend and oversee loggers, who conduct the actual cutting and removal of timber, as well as timber buyers, who place bids on standing timber or timber that has been removed.
The forester can also help the landowner understand the timber buying process and how to handle bids and sales.
Although landowners often work directly with loggers, Beck said it’s imperative to involve a forester. Foresters are trained to accurately assess the volume, condition, species and quantity of trees to be removed, and they work for the landowner.
“If you work with a forester, either through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or a private forester, you’re almost always going to come out ahead economically and there will be an ecological advantage,” said Beck.
The videos illustrate the basic practices involved with a timber harvest: individual tree removal and tree-topping, log skidding, grading and scaling. They also show the additional challenges of harvesting storm-damaged timber. Beck said the true value of storm-damaged timber often isn’t known until the logs are removed from the woods, where they can be inspected for any hidden defects.
Although derechos are rare, wind and ice storms that also bring down trees happen throughout the year, especially during the winter. Harvesting these trees for timber can provide some additional income if done safely and responsibly.
The videos were produced with support from Brandon Kleinke, media program specialist with the integrated pest management program at Iowa State; and Ed Zaworski, plant pathologist for the plant and insect diagnostic clinic at Iowa State.
Additional tree health and forestry videos are being planned. To learn more, contact Beck at wjbeck@iastate.edu or 515-294-8837.