Former NIDA student performs at UI Dance Gala

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Department of Dance presented its 40th annual Dance Gala, a tradition that began in 1981. This year, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy’s very own Elsie VanDaele performed as part of a company of dancers in “On The Verge,” one of four works by the Department of Dance faculty and “The Moor’s Pavane” by Jose Limon, a 20th Century modern dance masterwork.
Elsie is a sophomore at the University of Iowa double majoring in Business and Dance. She was a student at Northeast Iowa Dance Academy from 2009 through spring 2020 under the instruction and guidance of Anna Kerns. She is currently on staff at NIDA and manages their social media content, while assisting to coach the competition team.
The annual Dance Gala showcases the talent of the University of Iowa’s faculty and students and introduces audiences to new artists not seen through other dance events. Guest artists also share the state with UI talent, as a way for students to learn and grow in their chosen field of dance.