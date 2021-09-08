Oelwein MacDowell Club began the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Oelwein Public Library for a potluck and meeting. The current officers were hostesses for the evening.
Following the meal Lynnette Rochford presided at the business meeting. Sue Imoehl read the Club Collect. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there were no camp scholarships awarded during the summer.
A donation to the Fine Arts Guild was approved. The membership committee will meet before the next meeting to provide updates to the group. New program books assembled by Joane Amick and Janet Hofmeyer were distributed and reviewed.
Members who have been in the group for 25 years or more were honored by receiving a carnation. They include: Betty Blunt, Susan McFarlane, Beth Kerr, Dorothy Gray, and Karen Farmer.
Following the business meeting Betty Blunt presented the program “Founder’s Day Memories.” She gave an overview of the history of the organization. It was founded in July of 1937 by Mrs. Harry Eastman. The group was named after Edward MacDowell, a famous composer of the time.
The original colony established for artists is still active today. Betty noted highlights of different projects supported by the group and reminisced about certain former members and award recipients who have enriched the club throughout the years.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library.
The program will be presented by Deb Kunkle on Creativity in the Newsroom. Hostesses are Lynne Koch, Cheryl Patera, and Tara Sperfslage.