French Bread Taco Pizza

Ingredients:
1 lb ground meat
½ lb chorizo or any spicy sausage – remove the casing if it has one
½ c diced onion
½ c red bell pepper
¼ c water
1 tbl minced garlic
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 loaf of French bread
1 bottle of your favorite taco sauce
2 c Mexican blend cheese
Chipotle Ranch – your favorite brand
Favorite taco toppings
Directions:
In a large skillet place ground meat, chorizo, bell pepper and onion. cook on medium to high heat until the meats are cooked, and the onions are translucent.
Drain any grease off the meat and pour water over the meat mixture
Add minced garlic and seasoning and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes
Slice the loaf of French bread horizontally with a serrated knife
Generously cover the bread with taco sauce
Place the meat mixture on top of the taco sauce and cover the meat with cheese -1 cup per half
Bake for 10 minutes at 350°F – or until cheese is melted and bubbly
Now use favorite taco toppings on top of that melted cheese
Drizzle lightly with a favorite chipotle ranch