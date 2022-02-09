Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

French Bread Taco Pizza

Ingredients:

1 lb ground meat

½ lb chorizo or any spicy sausage – remove the casing if it has one

½ c diced onion

½ c red bell pepper

¼ c water

1 tbl minced garlic

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 loaf of French bread

1 bottle of your favorite taco sauce

2 c Mexican blend cheese

Chipotle Ranch – your favorite brand

Favorite taco toppings

Directions:

In a large skillet place ground meat, chorizo, bell pepper and onion. cook on medium to high heat until the meats are cooked, and the onions are translucent.

Drain any grease off the meat and pour water over the meat mixture

Add minced garlic and seasoning and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes

Slice the loaf of French bread horizontally with a serrated knife

Generously cover the bread with taco sauce

Place the meat mixture on top of the taco sauce and cover the meat with cheese -1 cup per half

Bake for 10 minutes at 350°F – or until cheese is melted and bubbly

Now use favorite taco toppings on top of that melted cheese

Drizzle lightly with a favorite chipotle ranch

