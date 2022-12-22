1 French baguette
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:21 am
1 French baguette
6 eggs
1 1/2 c milk
1 c butter
2 c brown sugar
4 Tbsp light corn syrup
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp vanilla
1/4 c pecans, in pieces
Directions:
The night before: Cut bread into bite-size pieces and put in a 9x13 baking dish. Mix eggs, milk, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla and pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate.
In the morning: Preheat oven to 350. Melt butter. Add brown sugar and light corn syrup and stir until combined. Pour over bread. Top with nuts. Bake for 35 minutes. This French toast casserole doesn’t need syrup, but if you want to add a drizzle when serving it wouldn’t hurt.
