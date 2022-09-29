Fresh Apple Cake

Ingredients:
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, divided
1 stick butter, melted
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
4 large Granny Smith or other tart apples, peeled and cut into wedges
Cream Cheese
Frosting
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.
2. Combine butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until blended. Combine flour, salt, cinnamon, baking soda and butter mixture, stirring until blended. Stir in apples and 1 cup pecans. Spread thick batter into a lightly greased 13x9-inch pan.
3. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Remove from oven when a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack for 30-45 minutes. Spread frosting (your choice) on cake and sprinkle with remaining pecans.
Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
• 3 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar and salt, beating until blended. Stir in vanilla. Frost cake and sprinkle with remaining pecans.
