The Oelwein mealsite group gathered together Friday, Aug. 13, to celebrate two birthdays of that date. Ken Gilpatrick turned 99, and Beverly Smith turned 93 that Friday.
It was a “lucky” day for both honorees. Members sang the birthday song to them and coffee with all kinds of good treats was served.
The birthday recipients enjoyed the cards, treats and everyone enjoyed the social fun together.
Beverly received a kitty coffee cup and a stuffed fox. She loves kittens. Ken received a coffee cup that said, “I’m not old, I’m a classic!” which he enjoyed very much.
A reminder that all area senior citizens are invited to the Oelwein mealsite Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and various treats are enjoyed in the morning and a hot meal is served at 11:30 a.m. Persons wishing to stay for lunch must make reservations for the meal the day the mealsite is open prior to the day you wish to eat. Reservations can be called in Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 9:30 a.m. to 283-5180. The mealsite is located in the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.