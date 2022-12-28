AMES – Brynn Friedrich has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Bremer, Buchanan, Butler and Fayette counties in northern Iowa. She begins the position Jan. 3, 2023.
As regional director, Friedrich will provide administrative leadership to county extension office staff and guidance to county extension councils.
Friedrich recently participated in an oversees professional leave program in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with the Central Rivers Area Education Agency as a classroom teacher, student evaluator, coach and professional development trainer for the staff. She is an adjunct instructor for postsecondary learners at Wartburg College.
She has spent the bulk of her career teaching and training adults through consultation and leadership as a field supervisor for postsecondary learners, and as a special education teacher in Iowa and a preschool principal in Honduras.
She and her family were organic vegetable producers, Friedrich’s Fresh Food, who contributed produce to food bank agencies for several years.
“Brynn’s rich experience in education and work with community partners are a good fit for the role of a regional director,” said Andrea Nelson, assistant vice president with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate her and welcome her to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.”
Friedrich received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood special education from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s in education from Graceland University, Lamoni. She also holds an educational consultant endorsement from Morningside University, Sioux City.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States.
Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.