Friedrich hired

AMES – Brynn Friedrich has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Bremer, Buchanan, Butler and Fayette counties in northern Iowa. She begins the position Jan. 3, 2023.

As regional director, Friedrich will provide administrative leadership to county extension office staff and guidance to county extension councils.

