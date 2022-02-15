Friends of MercyOne met in the board room with Edith Biddinger, president, on Monday, Feb. 7. Other board members present were Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Sheila Bryan, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Jill Groth, administrator, and Beth Fish, administrative assistant. New board members welcomed were Judy Malget and Beth Fish. The MercyOne kitchen presented a great lunch for attendees.
Following recitation of the Auxiliary Prayer, the minutes of the December 2021 meeting were approved and as was the treasurer’s report.
Beth reported the new benches ordered were in for Mercy Park. Committee reports were presented.
Sharon Link, Gift Shop: All is going well, except items are difficult to get and are more expensive. She expressed a need for more volunteers.
Janet Hofmeyer, Membership: The 2022 membership letter that was sent out has been bringing in new memberships. Current members are reminded to pay 2022 membership dues of $10 for a one year and $100 for a lifetime membership.
Barb Sanders, $6 Jewelry Sale: This sale will be held in October, so be looking for more information on this in the coming months.
Dawn Kendall, Publicity: Dawn will work with Beth Fish on establishing a MercyOne Facebook account. Members can look forward to receiving more information on this.
Discussion was held on the annual Bake Sale in November and the Lovelights in December and Friends of MercyOne thank all for supporting these things.
Barb Sanders, Life Serve Blood drives, told the board of the upcoming dates in March and April and board members signed up to help. No date was set for the May Tea; more on this at later meetings. The next Friends of MercyOne board meeting will be at noon, Monday, March 7.