The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room at the hospital with president Edith Biddinger presiding. The MercyOne kitchen served a lunch to board members present, vice president Anita Mars, treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, secretary Barbara Rundle, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, assistant administrator Beth Fish, and Administrator Jill Groth.
The board read the Auxiliary Prayer in unison. The October minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved. Janet reported Anita had conducted the audit and all was in order.
Jill told the group of the MilVet project and it is on display, with more information on this at a later date. Committee reports were presented.
Publicity: Dawn reported that the Love Light flyers are out in the Shopper’s Reminder, and letters will be going out soon. The ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Membership letters for 2022 will go out after the first of the year. Membership dues remain constant at $10 a year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Card Marathon: Mary Jo reported players are meeting on Mondays and all is going well.
LifeServe blood drives: Barb Sanders reported all going well. There will be a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 18 and then again on Thursday, Dec. 2. Board members will volunteer for this.
Scholarships: Carol reported on this and there was much discussion. MercyOne Auxiliary presents two scholarships at it May Tea, and also has a CNA scholarship. Applications are sent to Oelwein, Starmont, West Central, and Wapsie Valley schools.
It was announced that Olde Tyme Christmas will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Sharon will have a table at the Plaza with items from the MercyOne Gift Shop. Volunteers will be needed for this.
The Mobile Food Pantry will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, and the hospital is asking Friends of MercyOne for donations of hats, caps, headbands (winter head wear) to distribute at this event.
The next Friends of MercyOne Board meeting will be noon, Monday, Dec. 6.