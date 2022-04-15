The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room with President Edith Biddinger on April 4. Board members present were Vice President Anita Mars, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Sheila Bryan, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth, MercyOne Oelwein site administrator.
Lunch was served by the Mercy kitchen staff, and the Auxiliary Prayer was said in unison. The minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. Beth Fish announced that she has put MercyOne Scholarship applications online on the MercyOne website. This will make it easier for applicants to find and fill out. The committee reports were then presented
Gift Shop: Sharon Link said that all was going well, and that Easter items will be going on sale and that summer items are ready to be displayed.
Publicity: Dawn Kendall writes our newspaper items and writeups and Beth puts pictures in the paper and helps get scholarship information to more resources.
Scholarships: Sheila Bryan and Dawn Kendall went to Oelwein and Wapsie Valley schools to meet with students and help them signup for scholarships. They enjoyed that and would do it again next year.
Jewelry sale fundraiser: Barb Sanders has spoken with the jewelry salesman and plans are for a two-day sale in October, set up on Monday the 10th, sale on Tuesday and Wednesday the 11th ad 12th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Members were encouraged to put these dates on their calendars. More on this later. Barb Sanders also spoke on the Life Serve Blood drive. Next blood drive will be May 19. Board members sign up for helping with these.
The May Tea will be Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Friends of MercyOne Senior Care Department on Third Floor. The committee will take care of food, decorations, installation of new officers, etc. The program will be given by Judy Malget and will be the MilVet program. The Tea is for all members of the Friends of MercyOne Auxiliary. Masks will be required.
Anyone wishing to join the Friends of MercyOne, the dues are $10 for one year and $100 for a lifetime membership. The new officers that will be installed are President Anita Mars, Vice President Sheila Bryan, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, and Secretary Barbara Rundle for the remainder of 2022 and 2023. Members are encouraged to attend the May Tea. The next meeting will be Monday, May 2.