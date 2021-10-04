The Friends of MercyOne (auxiliary) met in the First floor meeting room with president Edith Biddinger presiding. A lunch was served by the MercyOne kitchen. Those present included, Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Dawn Kendall, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, Beth Fish, assistant administrator, and Jill Groth, site administrator. The Auxiliary Prayer was read in unison before the meeting.
Jill pointed out a picture of MercyOne that was presented to the hospital by Iowa Hospital Association and will be hung in the board room. The minutes of the last meeting were read by President Biddinger. She reported flu shots will be given Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 7 at the hospital to the volunteers of MercyOne. Janet presented the treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved.
Discussion was held on the MILVET Program. Seven flags will be displayed in the Eighth Avenue entrance recognizing the military services of patients who need care at the hospital. This is a joint effort with the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
Beth reported that a shoe sale will be held for the employees on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at MercyOne. Sue reported two new benches have been purchased for MercyOne Park by the hospital. She added it would be nice to have two more ordered. A motion was approved to purchase the additional benches.
Edith reported that since three board members have resigned, there is a need to ask others if they would be interested.
Committee reports were made.
Gift Shop: Sharon Link reported that the Gift Shop has been very busy. She suggested the need to check into a credit card payment machine. Also, Olde Tyme Christmas is a go for 2021 and she will take items from the Gift Shop down for sale. Also, the list of auxiliary presidents needs to be updated and Dawn will take the plaque down to Van Denover Jewelry to have that done.
Card Marathon: Mary Jo reported they will again be meeting to play bridge at the Pizza Ranch at 11:30 on Monday, Oct. 11; lunch if they want and cards from noon to 3 p.m. Dawn will put an article of this in the paper. Membership is $10.
Bake Sale: Discussion was held on a possible bake sale Nov. 23.
Love Lights: Dawn reported flyers will be going out the first of November with a possible membership letters included.
Thoughtfulness: Barbara Rundle presented an updated version of the guidelines for this and will discuss more at next meeting. Sheila Bryan will also help with this.
Memberships are still being accepted by the Friends of MercyOne and are $10 for the year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 8. Those who cannot attend are asked to let MercyOne know.