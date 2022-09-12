Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Friends of MercyOne met in the First Floor boardroom for their fall meeting with President Anita Mars. Those attending were Vice President Sheila Bryan, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Jill Groth, administrator, and Beth Fish, administrative assistant.

The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved, as was the treasurer’s report. Some correspondence was read from scholarships winners. Following lunch that was prepared and served by hospital staff, committee reports were presented.

