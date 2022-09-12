The Friends of MercyOne met in the First Floor boardroom for their fall meeting with President Anita Mars. Those attending were Vice President Sheila Bryan, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Jill Groth, administrator, and Beth Fish, administrative assistant.
The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved, as was the treasurer’s report. Some correspondence was read from scholarships winners. Following lunch that was prepared and served by hospital staff, committee reports were presented.
From the Gift Shop: Sharon Link reported all is going well but she could use some new volunteers. Persons should call her if able to help. There was no Publicity report.
In Membership: Friends of MercyOne are still accepting memberships; $10 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Regarding the Blood Drive: Barb Sanders reported volunteers are needed to cover shifts this fall and winter. The blood drives will be conducted at the Oelwein Public Library now, held only on Thursdays — Nov. 10, and Dec. 8. Some board members will take care of these dates.
Upcoming fundraisers include a possible jewelry sale, bake sales, and Lovelights. Also, Treats, Streets, and Avenues, will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Beth Fish will handle this for FMO.
Jill Groth spoke to members about some of the changes at the MercyOne hospital, including wants and needs. There will be more discussion on this at the next meeting. The Oct. 3 meeting will be held at noon. Members should contact Beth Fish if unable attend, 319-283-6000.