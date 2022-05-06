Friends of MercyOne meeting was held in the 4th Floor board room with Edith Biddinger presiding. Other board members present were Vice President Anita Mars, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth, hospital site administrator. Lunch was prepared by the MercyOne kitchen, and members recited the Auxiliary Prayer. Barbara Rundle, member of the Oelwein Celebration Inc. brought up that Friends of MercyOne could plan an entry in the parade that is Saturday, June 4, if interested. Committee reports were presented.
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link reported all is going well, the Easter sale was great and when the weather is better maybe the spring items will sell well, also.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall reported she has articles in the paper for the scholarships available. These scholarships will be presented at the May Tea at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Friendship Café.
MEMBERSHIPS: Janet Hofmeyer reported six new membership renewals. Memberships are available for $10 for one year and $100 for a lifetime membership.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported that there are eight card players, and they will play cards through the summer at the Pizza Ranch.
JEWELRY SALE: Barb Sanders reported the jewelry sale fundraiser will be held in October for two days. More on this later.
BLOOD DRIVE: Barb also reported on this, and the next blood drives will be June 9 at the American Legion and July 14 at the Oelwein Public Library.
MAY TEA: The tea will be held in the Friendship Café on 3rd Floor and our speaker will be Ashleigh Ellithorpe who will speak on the MIL/VET program. The whole board will get ready for this, decorating, gifts, flowers, snacks, etc. Julie Paup will also speak on volunteering. All volunteers of MercyOne are invited. The new 2022-2023 officers will also be installed. They are President Anita Mars, Vice President Sheila Bryan, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, and Secretary Barbara Rundle. The board also voted to give Sue Schneider money for flowers for Mercy Park. The meeting was adjourned. Next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12.