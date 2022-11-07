Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Friends of MercyOne held the November lunch meeting at noon in the hospital First Floor meeting room. Vice President Sheila Bryan presiding as President Anita Mars was unable to attend. The hospital kitchen served lunch, and members read the Auxiliary Prayer in unison. Members attending included Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth hospital administrator.

Treasurer and secretary reports were presented and approved. Beth Fish reported there will be a free Thanksgiving Meal offered by the Plentiful Pantry on Sunday, Nov. 20, and anyone who wants to help will be welcomed. It will be served at the Oelwein High School cafeteria, and all are welcomed to come and eat or take a carry out.

