The Friends of MercyOne held the November lunch meeting at noon in the hospital First Floor meeting room. Vice President Sheila Bryan presiding as President Anita Mars was unable to attend. The hospital kitchen served lunch, and members read the Auxiliary Prayer in unison. Members attending included Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth hospital administrator.
Treasurer and secretary reports were presented and approved. Beth Fish reported there will be a free Thanksgiving Meal offered by the Plentiful Pantry on Sunday, Nov. 20, and anyone who wants to help will be welcomed. It will be served at the Oelwein High School cafeteria, and all are welcomed to come and eat or take a carry out.
Committee reports are as follows:
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link reported all has been going very well. They have new MercyOne attire for sale, many fall and Christmas items.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall reported the Love Light letters have gone out in the Shopper’s Reminder and some funds received already. The membership form is conveniently on the bottom of that letter, and all may join the Friends of MercyOne membership for 2023 at that time, also. Membership is still $10 for one year or $100 for a lifetime. The LOVE LIGHT ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Preparations for this ceremony were discussed.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported they are meeting once a month and having a great time.
BLOOD DRIVE: Barb Sanders reported dates have been set up for November and December and will be held at the Oelwein Public Library.
FUND RAISING: The Jewelry Sale will now be held in April 2023.
BAKE SALE: Sharon Link reported the bake sale will be held in the meeting room of the hospital and items can be brought Monday night after 4 p.m. The bake sale starts on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 a.m. and goes until items are gone. Sharon also reported she will have a sale table at the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration. Beth Fish will be in charge of goodies for TREATS, STREETS, AND AVENUES, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.
The next Friends of MercyOne meeting will be Monday, Dec. 5, in the First Floor meeting room. If unable to attend, members should contact Beth Fish at MercyOne.