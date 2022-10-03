The Friends of MercyOne met in the hospital First Floor meeting room with President Anita Mars.
The Friends of MercyOne met in the hospital First Floor meeting room with President Anita Mars.
The Auxiliary Prayer was recited by board members present, and new member Becky Becker was welcomed.
Lunch was served by the MercyOne kitchen, followed by minutes and treasurer’s reports of the last meeting, which were approved.
During announcements, Beth told the group of a possible upcoming Vendors Fair, and that the Third Floor needed a CART. The membership approved the purchase of a CART for the Third Floor.
Committee reports are as follows.
Gift Shop: Sharon Link reported that September was very profitable, but she needs more volunteers. Please call Sharon Link, 563 608 0351, to help out. A free lunch is included and it’s only a three-hour shift.
Card Marathon: Mary Jo Snitker reported all is well.
Blood Drive: Barb Sanders reported all is going well with the LIFESERVE Blood Drives now being held at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room, for October, November and December. The next blood drive is 12:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Barb also reported on the Jewelry Sale that will take place Oct. 11- 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is held at MercyOne at the Eighth Avenue SE entrance. Many items will be $6.
Love Lights: Dawn Kendall reported this fundraiser has begun and a meeting was scheduled following the board meeting. Dawn also would like to see a Love Light Scholarship of $3,000 established from the Love Light proceeds. The board approved establishing the scholarship.
The board also discussed an URGENT CARE sign, as many do not know where it is located. Members voted to have a sign made for this purpose.
Sharon Link will be the November Bake Sale Chair. This is held the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
The next Friends of MercyOne meeting will be noon on Monday, Nov. 7. Members should contact Beth if unable to attend.
