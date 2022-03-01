The award amount of two longstanding scholarships, the Lewis and Bernice Warren Scholarships has been increased. The new award amount is $1000. These scholarships are open to individuals who plan a career in a health-related field. One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior, and one will be awarded to a non-traditional student. Applications for these scholarships are available at Oelwein, West Central, Starmont and Wapsie Valley high schools. They are also available at RAMS and MercyOne Oelwein.
CNA specific scholarships are also available to high school students and MercyOne Oelwein colleagues. These scholarships will cover the tuition costs of CNA training. The funds will be awarded when CNA training is available locally.
Through the generosity of Lynn Liebe Stewart, two $500 scholarships will be offered to Oelwein High School seniors pursuing a career in a medical field. Lynn is offering these scholarships in honor of her parents Wayne and Judy Liebe.
Additional details can be found on the applications. The application deadline is April 14, 2022.