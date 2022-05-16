Friends of MercyOne Scholarship Committee Chair Carol Tousley presented the annual scholarship awards during the May Tea held May 12, in the Third Floor dining room. Tousley noted that Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein are able to award two $1,000 scholarships this year due to the generosity of the late Lewis and Bernice Warren who set up the initial funds. Also, this year, they are able to award two $500 scholarships due to the generosity of the Judy and Wayne Liebe Memorial.
Scholarship recipients are selected from applicants from area high schools and health facilities who will be pursuing or are working in health/medical careers.
Mikaela Kime
Tousley announced Mikaela as the traditional recipient who will receive a scholarship in the amount of $1,000. She is a senior at West Central High School.
Mikaela plans to attend Wartburg College to receive an undergraduate degree in Neuroscience while taking the prerequisite classes for Physician’s Assistant School. After Wartburg, she will apply to a PA School and after that will look for a job in the OB/GYN specialty.
Mikaela is valedictorian of her class and will also graduate with her AA Degree in May.
Mikaela is student body president, leader of Student Council, National Honor Society member and a contributor for the Booster Club. She was selected “Best of the Class” for KWWL. She played football as a freshman before becoming a basketball and football cheerleader.
She is the daughter of Lori Kime, and has two siblings, Kaleb Kime and Collin Kime.
Kristen Hackman
Tousley announce the non-tradition scholarship recipient of $1,000 is Kristen, who currently works full time for MercyOne in Oelwein as an LPN.
Kristen plans to attend Hawkeye College to receive her RN-BSN Degree.
Kristen’s activities include taking care of her two children, Liam, 6, and Sawyer, 2, and working full time. She has also been helpful in other departments working as a nurse as well, when areas were short staffed. She is a dedicated colleague to her patients and coworkers.
She is the daughter of Luanne Butterfield.
Payton Arndt was named recipient of a $500 scholarship from the Judy and Wayne Liebe Memorial. She will graduate Sunday from Oelwein High School. Payton plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and later transfer to the University of Iowa to obtain her BSN Degree in nursing.
Payton’s activities have included National Honor Society and serving as the local chapter secretary. She was involved in volleyball and basketball. She is very active in BPA, Interview Committee, Annual Staff, Junior Rotarian, RSVP, Student Council, Prom Committee, and FFA.
Her community involvement includes volunteering with the Community Food Truck, community clean-up, Red Cross blood drives, Oelwein Library, Special Olympics, Junior Husky Basketball, tutoring, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive and serving as a teacher for Sacred Heart Religious Education Program. She was rewarded with the “Whatever It Takes Award” and BPA “Statesman Award.”
Payton is currently working at MercyOne Wellness Center in Oelwein.
She is the daughter of Dick and Kim Arndt, and has two brothers, Austin and Dillon.
Lauren Hamilton, Oelwein High School senior was also awarded a Liebe Memorial $500 scholarship.
Lauren plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to acquire her Liberal Arts Degree and then transfer to the University of Iowa. At University of Iowa, she will major in Speech and Hearing Science and minor in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She plans to graduate with her BA in Speech and Hearing Science and wishes to obtain her MA in Speech-Language Pathology.
Lauren’s activities have included volleyball, football cheerleader, basketball, girls wrestling, track, tennis, FFA, Concert Choir, Belle Voce, Mixed Choir and National Honor Society. She also was varsity Cheer Captain, FFA secretary, FFA co-reporter, choir president and choir representative for three years straight.
Lauren is currently working at the Fareway Store in Oelwein.
She is the daughter of Lisa Hamilton and has two siblings, Lydia and Luke.
“Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein congratulate and wish all of our recipients the best of luck with their medical/health careers,” Tousley said. “Working this year on the scholarship committee with me were Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Barbara Sanders, and Mary Jo Snitker. A huge ‘thank you’ to these ladies.”