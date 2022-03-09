The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room with President Edith Biddinger. Other board members present were Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Sheila Bryan, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth, MercyOne Administrator. Jill introduced Cassie Cook, student and employee. Lunch was prepared by the Mercy Kitchen and the Auxiliary Prayer was recited in unison. The minutes and treasurer’s report from the last meeting were approved.
Committee reports were presented.
Gift Shop: Sharon reported all was going well and that she has many St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and spring items available.
Publicity: Dawn reported that she has items in the Oelwein Daily Register about the Scholarships available from MercyOne, and other items.
Memberships: Janet explained that memberships to the Friends of MercyOne are still being accepted and are $10 for a year and $100 for a lifetime. Please plan on joining us.
Scholarship: Carol reported that we have four scholarships now available, two in the name of Bernice and Lew Warren for $1,000 each, and two from Lynn Liebe Stewart in her parents’ name, Wayne and Judy Liebe for $500 each. The scholarship applications are now out at Oelwein and surrounding schools, the RAMS Center and MercyOne.
Card Marathon: Mary Jo reported all are having fun.
The May Tea was discussed and will be held Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. if all stays as it is now. Temperatures and masks will be the rule. Discussion was held on a program to be announced later.
The new officers for 2022-2023 will be installed at the May Tea also. They will be President Anita Mars; Vice President Sheila Bryan; Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer; and Secretary Barbara Rundle. The next meeting will be noon Monday, April 4.