The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor board room Feb. 6, with President Anita Mars presiding. Members present were Sheila Bryan vice president, Janet Hofmeyer treasurer, Barbara Rundle secretary, Edith Biddinger, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth, administrator.
The members recited the Auxiliary Prayer in unison and enjoyed lunch served by the kitchen staff. The minutes and treasurer reports were presented and approved. The committee reports were presented:
GIFT SHOP: Sharon reported the fall and Christmas sales were very good. She is in great need of volunteers to work in the gift shop so if any are willing, please call her, 319 608 0351. Lunch is included in the volunteer hours.
PUBLICITY: Dawn will have an article ready for the newspaper soon for scholarships, memberships, and the vendor and bake sale coming up before Easter.
MEMBERSHIPS: The membership drive for 2023 is ongoing, $10 for a one-year membership, and $100 for a lifetime membership. Call Janet Hofmeyer if interested at 319 283 2038.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Carol reported there will be lots of scholarships available. Letters have been sent to Wapsie School, West Central, Starmont, Oelwein, RAMS, Oelwein Care, Grandview, Arlington Place, and MercyOne.
Discussion was held on fundraisers. A Vendor Fair and Bakesale will be held Friday, March 10, 2-6 p.m. at Oelwein MercyOne Hospital. There will be 11 vendors. No word on the Jewelry Sale at this time. Also, no news on the Life Serve Blood Drive.
Discussion was held on the upcoming May Tea which will be held Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. The next Friends of MercyOne meeting will be noon on Monday, March 6 in the hospital’s first floor conference room.