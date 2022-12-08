The Friends of MercyOne met Monday, Dec. 5, in the first floor meeting room with President Anita Mars presiding. Other board members present included Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Becky Becker, Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Judy Malget, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Beth Fish and Jill Groth, administrator, by phone.
The Mercy Kitchen served a delicious lunch. The Auxiliary Prayer was recited in unison. The secretary and treasurer reports were presented and approved.
The Love Light Ceremony was held Sunday evening, Dec. 4, and was a great success. The Love Lights will remain lit until Jan. 6. This marks 31 years for the Love Lights with the project started by Barb Nagel. It is a wonderful fundraiser for MercyOne.
Olde Tyme Christmas was another great way that MercyOne got involved. They had a float in the parade of lights, and it won third place. Sharon Link had a table of items from the Gift Shop displayed and this also brought in some additional funds.
Committee reports were presented:
MEMBERSHIPS: Janet Hofmeyer reported memberships are picking up for the year 2023. Memberships are still $10 for one year and $100 for a lifetime membership.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported all is going well and they are playing cards the second Monday of each month.
LIFE SERVE BLOOD DRIVE: Barb Sanders reported she has not received an updated list for 2023. She will send out an email when a list is received to line up volunteers. She also reported we will decide in April when the Jewelry Sale will be held.
BAKE SALE: Sharon Link reported the Bake Sale the Tuesday before Thanksgiving went well and was greatly supported.
RECIPE WALK: Beth Fish reported it was very well attended and she ran out of treats before 6 p.m.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Carol Tousley, Dawn Kendall and Janet Hofmeyer had much discussion on our many scholarships given. More information will be coming on the scholarships prior the May Tea.
An URGENT CARE sign will be installed at the MercyOne Clinic and after a discussion, the membership approved paying for it.
Friends of MercyOne, formerly named Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, will take January off. The next meeting will be noon on Monday, Feb. 6. Board members should contact Beth Fish at MercyOne if unable to attend.