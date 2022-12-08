Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MercyOne logo

The Friends of MercyOne met Monday, Dec. 5, in the first floor meeting room with President Anita Mars presiding. Other board members present included Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Becky Becker, Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Judy Malget, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Beth Fish and Jill Groth, administrator, by phone.

The Mercy Kitchen served a delicious lunch. The Auxiliary Prayer was recited in unison. The secretary and treasurer reports were presented and approved.

Trending Food Videos