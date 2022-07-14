God sent His Son so that the world would learn firsthand of the Father’s Love, as seen in Jesus. Notice how Jesus dealt with arrogant, egotistical, self-absorbed religious leaders of the church. Like satan, they demanded, with no right whatsoever, that Jesus prove Himself to them. Jesus let them know what kind of Messiah He is, One that draws people to God. The pompous attitudes of the religious leaders were blinding them to the Truth of Jesus’ Words: “The miracles I do in my Father’s Name speak for Me, but you do not believe because you are not My sheep. My sheep listen to My Voice; I know them, and they follow Me.” John 10:25-27
When the religious leaders realized that Jesus was not going to do what they wanted Him to do, they lead an insurrection against the Son of God. The religious leaders fell into the trap of self-delusion, and they chose to spread lies. They were not about to say that Jesus was from God, because that would have made them out to be liars. The truth was not in them.
Jesus came so that others would know of His Father’s Love. That message of love and redemption is life-changing for all those who come to Jesus for help. Jesus said about Himself: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 Jesus came so that others would know firsthand of His Father’s Love. His mission was person-centered for all people. Christians are called to model Jesus. We are to live in such a way, that we point others to see Jesus as the Light of the World.
Scripture reminds us to be humble. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” 1 Peter 5:5 When we see and hear firsthand, messages from people who pontificate false and misleading words that cause pain and division, remember that satan uses that to cause pain and misery.
Whatever you are going through, listen to the words of Jesus. He wants to make your life better. In spite of things that are in disarray, remember that we live in God’s world. “Righteous Father, though the world does not know You, I know You, and they know that You have sent Me. I have made You known to them and will continue to make You known in order that the love you have for Me may be in them and that I Myself may be in them.” John 17:25-26
Jesus loves you for who you are, and He is here to help you be a better person. On the other hand, satan works to make people bitter. How we do individually and collectively, depends on who we are listening to. It takes a strong person to admit that without God, we are nothing. Our weakness is His strength. Christians are to emulate Christ. We are God’s children, and our way of life is peace-loving, not violent and destructive. TRUTH or lies. It’s that simple. JESUS IS TRUTH and He wins hands down over those who use lies and deception. God loves you. Pass it on.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church