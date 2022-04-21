There is good reason to face life with the certainty that God is here with us.
Each day holds unique challenges, but we know in our hearts that God is guiding us with His Truth. It’s all about Him! The psalmist reminds us: “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs.” Psalm 100:1-2 Every person has it within us, to give praise and adoration to our Creator God. The Lord makes Himself known to all who seek Him, and our Spiritual act of worship should be an ongoing mindset.
With that in mind, we turn to the words of Jesus, Who directs us how to worship. “Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshippers will worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth, for they are the kind of worshippers the Father seeks.” John 4:23 Jesus came to save us, so that we could have access to God the Father. We come before Him with expectant hearts and eyes of faith that He is here with us.
Jesus lovingly reminds us that God is Spirit. “God is Spirit, and His worshippers must worship in Spirit and in Truth.” John 4:24 The Son of God, the Messiah, chose to reveal Himself to the Samaritan woman, because He saw that her heart was open to Him. The woman said, “I know that the Messiah” (called Christ) “is coming. When He comes, He will explain everything to us.” Then Jesus declared, “I Who speak to you am He.” John 4:25-26
Believing in Jesus is not possible unless you are all in. You can’t know Him unless you are totally committed to Him. In Romans 15, Paul lets us know that it is important to understand that we are traveling through life with other people, and our relationships with one another say a lot about us. “Each one of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.” Romans 15:2 If we are to honor Christ, it is to be reflected in how we treat one another.
The religious rulers in Jesus’ time, used weapons of mass destruction in which they sowed words to keep others down. Hatred, malice, condescension, superiority, arrogance, contempt, all worked to make others feel shame and major guilt. Sound familiar? These are weapons that satan uses regularly. We should not be modeling that kind of attitude to others, because it is demeaning. Instead, we take Spiritual principles and put them into practice. “Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.” Romans 15:7
Jesus is our Model for Christianity. He is the One Who shows us how to live victoriously. “The Root of Jesse will spring up, One Who will arise to rule over the nations; the Gentiles will hope in Him.” Romans 15:12 We should not stand idly by, when injustices are being perpetrated by unwholesome behavior. Our hearts need to be open to His leading, so that those who are being oppressed, can see that we care by how we act and behave. May we be ever mindful that God gives us the capacity to love, because He first loved us, and demonstrated His Love by giving us Jesus. Let’s all work together to be loving extensions of Jesus to the world around us.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church