Wearing Christ as your Spiritual clothing comes from within. Reading Scripture regularly helps you grow inwardly in your relationship with God. Expressing the desires of your heart through your prayers and petitions of Heavenly help, lets God know that you desire a closer walk with Him. “Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.” Proverbs 3:3 If you want to see a major shift in your world view, pass on to others the love that God has placed in your heart. The world needs to be shown love to help counteract hate and meanness.
In the fullness of time, God sent His Light, Jesus, to show humanity that He saw our sinful nature as something that He could help us work through. Sometimes, it seems as if dark times rule the day. Bad things are being reported on the news’ stations and it turns your stomach when you think about the evil that is in the world. God’s Light is powerful enough to dispel any darkness.
The pull of the world is really felt when deceit, lies, meanness, and contempt for others is rampant. Dereliction of duty is something that we know about firsthand. When we see behavior that is predicated by fear and divisiveness, we know that the devil is at work. After all, he knows firsthand what it means to have led an insurrection, in of all places, Heaven itself. He was banished from Heaven forever.
How do we navigate through these turbulent and troubling times? We focus on God, and make Him the center point of our relationships with the people around us. Acknowledge that you are in need of His Spiritual guidance to help you find your way through trials and storms. Be your own person, but also remember to go with God as your Mainstay. He is your Strength and Shield. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5
We have the tendency to put more stock in ourselves to be the guiding force to get us through the day. My thinking, just like yours, at times, limits me in my choices. Trust God to help you in your Spiritual walk. “In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:6 Jesus teaches us to wear our relationship with Him as the most important asset we have as God’s children.
We are reminded: “Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil.” Proverbs 3:7 Every day you have, is going to have unique challenges and situations, so spend time with God, seeking His guidance. Following Jesus is a choice. To hear His words is not enough. You and I have been called to respond to His offer of Salvation. Spiritual garments reflect an inner glow that comes from Christ as our Light. Our lives should indicate to others that we have joy and peace, because Jesus put them there. We live, because He lives in us.
You and I need to live in such a way, that others will want to know Jesus’ Love, up close and personal. You will be tempted along the way, that you cannot make a difference, but that is a lie from satan. God is here to help you make your way, and He wants to make you better every day that you live. Jesus reminds us: “Love one another as I have loved you.” John 13:34 Go with God. It’s a great way to travel!
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church