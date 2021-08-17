The Oelwein Community is comprised of people from all walks of life. We interact with one another in a variety of settings. Through the trials and tribulations before us, and ever-changing times, we can know with certainty that God is here with us. Jesus taught us that Truth is Who He is, and Truth defeats lies.
The religious leaders of Jesus’ Day chose to be dividers, by spreading lies and demeaning the Son of God. They attacked Him regularly, because they did not grasp that God is a God of Love. The Bible is not just any book. It reveals that God knows us, accepts us, and that He loves each of us, flaws and all.
As believers, we are called to model Christ to others. On Tuesday, we had our monthly meeting of the Ministerial Association with ministers and pastors from our local community and surrounding areas. We are working together to offer services that bring people the Good News that Jesus is “The Way and The Truth and The Life.”
As we met to discuss how we might help one another deal with life’s many challenges, we looked at how each respective church family is important to the Oelwein community. The ministers who represent each church family, are a blessing to me as I consider Jesus’ words to help us love one another. Though we come to worship from different traditions, each church family is important in its own way.
In order for us to reach people with the Good News of Jesus, we need to be guided by grace and mercy. We meet as God’s families, so that others can see the Love of Christ being lived out. We are all in need of God’s grace and mercy, so let’s extend that courtesy to those who God brings to us.
“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Ephesians 2:8-10 It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Oelwein Church Community. Worship in the church you choose, as we are all united to spread the Love of Jesus. God bless you in your travels.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church