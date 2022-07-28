I have looked at the world around me, and like you, it concerns me how things are going. First and foremost, God loves you. He wants you to know Him in Spirit and in Truth. As a community that is dealing with many concerns, we need to seek God’s guidance.
We are all unique in our own way. God recognizes that we have gifts, talents, and abilities that are within all of us. Love is something that God knows. Look to Him for Spiritual guidance. Spend time in His Word, the Bible, and take in His promises of love and redemption.
Love is something that God shows us every day. The world is chaotic, and it is filled with things that try our souls. It is hard at times to make sense of things., It seems that we can’t escape the downward spiral that is plunging us into despair. When we make our lives about Him, things go better. It doesn’t change your circumstances, but it changes how you see your circumstances.
Live to please Him. “Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, Holy and pleasing to God—this is your Spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—His good, pleasing and perfect will.” Romans 12:1-2
Our community is filled with all kinds of people, trying to make it through each day. The challenges before us at times, seem daunting and overwhelming. But know that God sees you as someone He loves. He loves you so much that He sees your struggles, and He wants to help you get through life. He sent Jesus as His personal Ambassador of Love, especially for you. The way to know God internally, is to know Jesus His Son as your Lord and Savior.
With Jesus at the helm of your ship, there is nothing you can’t do. “I can do all things through Christ Who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13 When Jesus walked among us, there were those who accepted Him, and there were those who rejected Him. Sound familiar? That is still going on today. When the leaders of Jesus’ time treated others with contempt, anger, and vicious behavior, Jesus taught us to love as He loves us.
Hatred, lies and deception are weapons of the world to cause division. Truth, as found in Jesus, shows us how to love one another. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the Truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8
What a timely message for today! When you look at the world around you, be aware of how satan works to divide and conquer; he uses ill-mannered people to sow seeds of hatred. We have THE LOVE OF CHRIST to counteract satan’s meanness. The Cross of Christ is still relevant! It reminds us that God is still on His throne. When you are down and troubled, remember that LOVE conquers hate. Pass it on.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church