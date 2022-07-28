Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

I have looked at the world around me, and like you, it concerns me how things are going. First and foremost, God loves you. He wants you to know Him in Spirit and in Truth. As a community that is dealing with many concerns, we need to seek God’s guidance.

We are all unique in our own way. God recognizes that we have gifts, talents, and abilities that are within all of us. Love is something that God knows. Look to Him for Spiritual guidance. Spend time in His Word, the Bible, and take in His promises of love and redemption.

