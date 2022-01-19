Fudge Crumble Bars

Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Sugar Cookie Dough
¾ c old-fashioned oats
¾ c hot fudge
2 tbl all-purpose flour
½ c chocolate chips
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 9-inch square pan with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix cookie dough and oats, kneading until well mixed. Reserve ¾ cup of the mixture. Press remaining in bottom of pan. Bake about 15 minutes or until light golden brown.
In small microwavable bowl, mix hot fudge and flour. Microwave 30 to 45 seconds or until mixture is warm. Pour and spread over baked crust. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Crumble reserved dough mixture over chocolate chips.
Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows.