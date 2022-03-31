Fun Cinnamon Twists

Ingredients:
1 can (17.5 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing (5 Count)
5 tbl desired add-in (such as mini chocolate chips, chopped pecans, etc.)
Cream Cheese Frosting
8 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ c butter, softened
2-3 tbl milk
1 tsp vanilla
4 c powdered sugar
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper.
Separate dough into 5 rolls. Unroll each cinnamon roll to form 5 strips. Place 1 tablespoon desired add-in on each strip, using hands to press into dough. Fold each strip in half and twist several times. Place each twist on cookie sheet.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until dough is golden brown and baked through. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, milk and vanilla with electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, on low speed until smooth and spreadable.
Spread icing that comes with rolls on tops of warm twists. Serve with frosting for dipping.