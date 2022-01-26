Game Day Firecracker Shrimp

Ingredients:
1½ lbs fresh large shrimp (peeled and deveined)
SEASONED FLOUR
½ c all-purpose flour
½ c corn starch
1 tbl Old Bay seasoning
1 tbl garlic powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp cayenne pepper
FOR THE SHRIMP
½ c Thai sweet chili sauce
¼ c scallions chopped, for garnish
salt, to taste
coconut oil, for frying (or vegetable oil)
Directions:
1. Preheat oil for frying between 350-360°F. While oil is heating, in a large Ziploc bag, add flour, corn starch, Old Bay, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper.
2. Place shrimp in the bag and toss until shrimp are completely covered in season flour. Then remove shrimp and shake off excess season flour and place on a plate to give the coating a chance to adhere to shrimp.
3. Place shrimp in hot oil in small batches so that you keep your oil hot. Cook batches of shrimp for about 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. Place fried shrimp on a tray with paper towels to drain and lightly season to taste with salt.
4. To serve, first, place shrimp in a large bowl and add Thai Sweet Chili sauce to coat the shrimp.
5. Then place on a serving platter and garnish with chopped scallions and lemon or lime zest, if you desire.