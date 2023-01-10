Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LEBANON, Illinois — McKendree University congratulates Colin Gavin, who was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher. Colin is a resident of Fayette. He is a senior at McKendree U majoring in economics and finance.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also offers degree programs online and is one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest.

Tags

Trending Food Videos