Gingersnap Bars

Ingredients:
1 package (16 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Ready to Bake!™ Sugar Cookie Dough (24 Count)
2 c coarsely crushed gingersnap cookies (about 30 cookies) (from 1-lb box)
2 pkgs (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened
¹/³ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
3 tablespoons caramel topping
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Arrange sugar cookies in bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch pan; press evenly. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the crushed gingersnap cookies. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until sugar cookies are light golden brown. Cool 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and eggs with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread evenly over baked crust. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup crushed gingersnap cookies.
3. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until filling is set. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until well chilled. Drizzle with caramel topping just before serving. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 6 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.