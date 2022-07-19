Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The two Oelwein teens, Elizabeth Recker and Olivia Armstead, who represented American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 at Girls State, shared their experiences and pictures with the auxiliary at the Monday, July 11, meeting.

Following their presentation, Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and preamble, and President Sharon Link called the meeting to order. Thirteen members answered roll call.

