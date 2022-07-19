The two Oelwein teens, Elizabeth Recker and Olivia Armstead, who represented American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 at Girls State, shared their experiences and pictures with the auxiliary at the Monday, July 11, meeting.
Following their presentation, Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and preamble, and President Sharon Link called the meeting to order. Thirteen members answered roll call.
Minutes of the June meeting and the treasurers report were approved.
Lois Pitz reported a thank you was received from the family of Anna Mae Ryan. Members approved ordering a bronze American Legion Auxiliary grave marker in honor of everything Anna Mae did for the auxiliary.
Membership totals have not changed from last month.
Barb Voshell informed members that CBOC in Waterloo was running low on gift cards for veterans. The membership approved purchasing five $50 gift cards from Fareway and the same amount from Dollar Fresh to be given to CBOC for veterans in need.
The new bylaws for 2022-2024 were distributed and read. Following a few spelling corrections, the bylaws were approved.
State President Jayne Soppe installed the new 2022 — 2023 officers: Peggy Sherrets president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Kathy Wetherbee membership, and Executive Board Cindy Hemel, Lois Purdy and Deb Hamilton.
The chaplain gave a closing prayer.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at the post home.