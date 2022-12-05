Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Go beyond the traditional with unique amaryllis varieties

Flamenco Queen is a new and unique amaryllis variety with later bloom time.

 Photo courtesy of Longfield-Gard

Boost your spirits and winter décor with new shapes and colors of amaryllis. Today there are many beautiful options beyond the traditional red.

Double amaryllis have jumbo flowers with multiple layers of petals. Kick off the season with the early-blooming variety Alaska. Its frilly white petals contrast nicely with the lime green throat and the flowers last for weeks. Early blooming amaryllis are grown in the southern hemisphere and, if planted by early November, they bloom in time for holiday decorating and gift-giving.

