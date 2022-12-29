Here we are at the end of another year, and it seems to have gone by faster than the previous one. Many may be wrapping up their holiday celebrations with one last party or get-together before returning to work next week. Others are looking forward to bowl games and football playoffs.
Years ago, when I belonged to the local women’s pool league, we hosted a couple of holiday parties that were pretty memorable. One that I recall included our dear friend Randy and the late man of the house trading jokes in the kitchen for about an hour. It was the best stand-up comedy routine ever with everyone holding their aching sides from laughter before it was over. And of course, there was an abundance of food and drink for all.
In other years, I generally bartended on New Year’s Eve, so it was an all-night party with many friends coming and going. Looking back, those were the best of times, and I’m sure many would agree.
Now, it’s time to look forward, perhaps with resolutions to be healthier, put more in savings, plan a family vacation, or tackle a home project. For good fortune, health and prosperity, some will usher in the new year with certain “good luck” dishes.
A Southern favorite is black-eyed peas cooked with pork, celery and onions. It is often called Hoppin’ John. Pork is for prosperity, donuts and noodles for long life, and sauerkraut for good fortune. If you make the Lasagna Casserole that follows with Italian sausage, you have hit on a couple of the good luck foods in one dish.
Whatever your New Year plans are, here’s wishing everyone happiness and good health.
Recipe and photo from Southern Bite
1 1/2 pounds ground beef, or mix half beef and half Italian sausage
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into small cubes
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 (24-oz) jar pasta sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cook the noodles according to the package directions.
Brown the ground beef with the onion and drain well.
Drain the noodles and return them to the pot. Gently stir in the evaporated milk and the cream cheese. Stir carefully until the cream cheese has melted. Pour the noodles into a 9x13-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Return the ground beef to the pan over low heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (2 to 3 minutes). Add the pasta sauce and add salt /pepper to taste. Pour the meat sauce over the noodles and top with the shredded cheese. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted.