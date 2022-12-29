Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lasagna Casserole

Here we are at the end of another year, and it seems to have gone by faster than the previous one. Many may be wrapping up their holiday celebrations with one last party or get-together before returning to work next week. Others are looking forward to bowl games and football playoffs.

Years ago, when I belonged to the local women’s pool league, we hosted a couple of holiday parties that were pretty memorable. One that I recall included our dear friend Randy and the late man of the house trading jokes in the kitchen for about an hour. It was the best stand-up comedy routine ever with everyone holding their aching sides from laughter before it was over. And of course, there was an abundance of food and drink for all.

