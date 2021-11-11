Joe Camel, a major attraction and subject of many photo opportunities at Red Rock Farms, has passed away.
Landon Kane, owner of Red Rock Farms, announced Joe’s passing in a Facebook post Thursday, noting that the friendly dromedary began showing symptoms of illness in late October. After being examined at ISU Veterinary Hospital, his medical complications were deemed serious and he went home to the farm to enjoy his remaining days with his human and animal friends.
“It’s hard to turn the page when you know that something won’t be in the next chapter; while it’s hard to fathom, we know the show must go on,” Kane wrote in his post. “To know Joe, was to love Joe. Joe was widely known for his hump day cameos, for being the friendliest animal here at Red Rock Farms, and for bringing a smile to everyone that took the time to see him.”
Kane finished his post by inviting past visitors to Red Rock Farms to post a favorite photo they took of Joe Camel, so they will have the fond memories of him.