Graduation memories and cooking for guests

By DEB KUNKLE
City Editor
Another school year is wrapping up and I marvel at the way the year has flown by. Granddaughter Grace is graduating from high school in a couple weeks, and it seems it was just last year I got the call that older daughter was in labor. I was 200 miles away but was ready for the trip at a minute’s notice. I wrapped up important things at my desk, stopped at home to grab my bag (already packed) and make sure the man of the house had food supplies for a couple days, and off I zipped to Madison, where Grace arrived eight hours later. Such precious memories! I’m sure other parents/grandparents will be thinking similar memories as they watch their graduates walk across the stage and receive diplomas in the coming weeks.
Graduation parties are more prevalent two years post-pandemic. What to serve is always the big question. Back when our kids graduated, we had shaved turkey and ham bunwiches, relishes, cheese and meat tray, crackers and graduation cake, and the traditional mints and mixed nuts. I think the only thing I ordered was the cake and made up the other things myself. My mom and I sat at my kitchen table and made purple, gold and white mints for what seemed like hours. Some events I have been to over the 30+ years since then have been more elaborate. I kind of like the taco bar lunches where guests make what they like. Another great idea is a barbecue, either catered or DIY. Guests always come and go so I think the party should be kept casual, at least at the high school level.
My graduation party was kind of patched together, as was everything else in Oelwein at the end of May in 1968. I think we had all the windows back in our house, after the tornado on the 15th blew almost all of them out. And we had electricity back, so that was important. I think the food was basically sandwiches, cake and punch. My friend John VanDenover came over and showed a video he took of the tornado as it came into town. My grandparents and guests made him show it a couple of times as they couldn’t believe it. My mom couldn’t watch it.
Hopefully, severe storms will not be part of this year’s graduation. We have had our share.
If you have guests in the coming weeks, chicken salad is always a delicious and easy item to put together. I have tried both the hot and cold chicken salads and they are both great. And who doesn’t like root beer floats. Try the taste in cake form!
Hot Chicken Salad
3 c cooked cubed chicken
1 c celery-chopped
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 c green pepper-chopped
1 small jar pimentos (drained)
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 c mayonnaise
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 to 3 c crushed potato chips
1/2-3/4 c shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 c slivered almonds
How To Make hot chicken salad
1. Preheat oven to 350°.
2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except cheese, potato chips and almonds. Mix well. Place in a 9x13 casserole dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
3. Sprinkle cheese on top of mixture. Next sprinkle on crushed potato chips. Finally sprinkle almonds over the top. Bake for 30 minutes at 350° until bubbly.