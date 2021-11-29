Oelwein Historical Society member Lora Saunders contributed this descriptive essay from memories of a childhood Thanksgiving. Perhaps it will trigger memories among readers, as well. Those interested may want to join Historical Society members and guests tonight at the museum and share a special item or memory from a Thanksgiving past. Lunch is at 6 p.m. with a short meeting and program to follow at 7.
Grandma’s kitchen was cozier than usual on Thanksgiving Day. Occupying the space between Grandpa’s bedroom and the pantry was the kitchen table stretched to its limits by three oak leaves under the creamy white damask tablecloth. Scrunched into the corner between the living room door and the stove was a card table. We four children would occupy this table.
By noon, the air was a mix of the crispy, brown richness of the 22 pound turkey roasting in Grandma’s while enamel roaster, the spicy scent of two large, thick pumpkin pies, and the aroma of golden brown clover-leaf rolls keeping warm on the black shelf above the stove.
The range-top burners were filled with the copper-bottomed dutch oven full of white potatoes, a pan of home-canned green beans, a cast-iron skillet of yams in butter and brown sugar syrup, and an empty pan waiting to be used for gravy.
Working at the double sink were Mom and Aunt Marge. They were preparing two large relish plates complete with cheese-stuffed celery, green olives, ruby-red spiced apple rings, and Mom’s own beet pickles and bread ‘n butter pickles.
Grandma set the big table with her cream-colored, flower sprigged china, her clear glasses with narrow gold bands around the tops, and the good silverware. She gingerly moved from the main table to our smaller one placing on it her second best dishes for my cousin Chuck, my sisters Carol and Mary, and myself.
Mom squeezed her finished relish plate onto a shelf in the refrigerator and proceeded to check the turkey. The sharp-tined fork poked into the leg and the breast, went in easily and allowed clear juice to run from the holes when pulled out — a sure sign turkey-carving time was at hand.
Daddy joined the ladies to carve the turkey. It was always done at the sink. As soon as the turkey was lifted from the roaster, my Grandma and my Aunt carefully poured hot broth from the roaster into the waiting pan for gravy. With Mom holding the platter, Daddy slowly and smoothly sliced off large, oval slices of white meat and smaller, irregular pieces of dark meat and placed them on it. The heaped platter was set on the shelf above the stove to stay hot while Grandma put the finishing touches to the gravy.
Now the pace quickened. We, children, were told to put our things away and to wash our hands. We raced upstairs to do so. Grandpa and Uncle Paul left their chairs in the sunny living room and strolled toward the kitchen. They stood waiting in the doorway. Daddy lifted the dutch-oven of buttery whipped potatoes so Mom could scrape them into a large, warm serving bowl. Aunt Marge set the relishes and salads on the table from the refrigerator while Grandma finished dishing up the gravy, green beans, and yams. As quickly as each was dished up, they were squeezed into any empty spot on the table. Last of all came the turkey and rolls.
“We’re ready!” was sounded by the women in chorus and all ten of us took our places. The warm, crowded room grew quiet and Grandpa gave thanks. It was time to enjoy our feast of Thanksgiving.