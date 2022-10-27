Whether you’re gearing up for watching a favorite game or scary movie fest this weekend or greeting goblins at your front door, we have a recipe that can be useful for you.
“I had so much candy left over from Halloween, I didn’t know what to do with it,” said no one — ever. But, in the event it happens to you (or perhaps you bought extra candy for yourself and now are feeling guilty about it), we have a recipe this week to help use up that extra stash. Halloween Candy Cookies can be made with any favorite bite-size candy bars. It’s also a unique way to stretch that candy out into four dozen sweet treats – as if you needed an excuse for more treats.
Hope you have time to try out one of the delicious recipes this week utilizing sales at local stores!
3 2/3 c all-purpose flour
1 1/4 c brown sugar, firmly packed
2 c Halloween candy (such as Butterfingers, Heath Bars, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms)
Preheat oven to 350°. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter and sugar together with a mixer until very light, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Reduce speed to low. Add flour mixture and mix just until combined, 5 to 10 seconds.
Drop dough by tablespoons onto a baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool on a baking sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 4 dozen cookies.