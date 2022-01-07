OELWEIN — Mervin and Lois Gregerson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Mr. Gregerson and the former Lois Weyant were married Jan. 16, 1952 at Bethel United Presbyterian Church in West Union with the Reverend G. W. Ukena officiating. Their attendants were Mrs. Gregerson’s late brother, Donald Weyant, and her sister, Patricia Hanson.
The Gregerson’s have four children, Lyle (Pat) Gregerson, Elkader; Karen (Alan) Spragg, Oelwein; Janise Meggers, Elkader; and Greg (Leanne) Gregerson, Rapid City, SD. Their family also includes 16 grandchildren (3 deceased), 25 great-grandchildren, and three great, great-grandchildren.
A card shower is planned to help them celebrate their anniversary. Anniversary best wishes may be sent to them at, 28 Ninth Ave SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.