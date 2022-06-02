Grilled Cheese Burgers

Ingredients:
BURGERS
1 lb. ground beef
8-12 oz. mushrooms, sauteed
2 large onions, sliced thin and sauteed
salt and pepper, to taste
GRILLED CHEESE
8 slices favorite bread
4-8 slices favorite cheese for making a grilled cheese sandwich
butter or margarine
Directions:
1. Divide the ground beef into four equal portions. Form large patties that will be bigger than your slices of bread and they should be thin. Place them into a large skillet and pan-fry them.
2. Add sliced onions and mushrooms to the pan as the meat cooks; season with salt and pepper.
3. Prepare the grilled cheese sandwiches as you normally would.
4. When the grilled cheese sandwich is done, quickly open each one up. Place burgers on one slice of bread. Top with mushrooms and onions. Put the top slice of bread back on top of the sandwich.
5. Messy sandwich ... but worth every messy bite.