DES MOINES — Paying drop-dead accurate homage to some of the best arena acts in the world, Hairball will rock the Jacobson Exhibition Center Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. The 2023 performance will mark Hairball’s 13th year of performing at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
If you haven’t witnessed it before, it’s a true to life concert where the Hairball stage literally becomes an entirely new rock concert multiple times a night, as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith acts, to name a few, are brought to life. To merely call it a concert would be too casual; Hairball puts on an event.
Hairball along with local favorite The Pork Tornadoes tickets went on sale Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Hairball with special guest The Pork Tornadoes
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
$75 VIP Tickets (limited supply)
- $4 convenience charge applies to each ticket
Advanced tickets are only available online. All tickets are general admission. Limited VIP tickets are available. The Jacobson Exhibition Center box office will open at 4 p.m. for day-of-show in-person ticket purchases. A $4 convenience charge applies to each ticket. Parking is free.
VIP tickets include access to a premium seating, private bar and restrooms, early entrance at 6 p.m. and two free drink tickets.