CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List, including Haley Olson, who is currently among this elite group.
Olson, of Aurora, has been named to the prestigious Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Coe in Cedar Rapids.
Past members of Coe’s Dean’s List have gone on to illustrious careers in both the private and public sectors.
The college recognized only 116 students for the spring 2022 term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.