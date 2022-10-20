Halloween Doughnuts

These bat, cat, mice and spider creations from doughnuts and doughnut holes can double as a kids’ craft. Fun for everyone.
Ingredients:
6 oz. semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
3/4 c. heavy cream
Black gel food coloring
8 or more doughnuts, frosted or plain
20 doughnut holes
Candy corn, candy eyeballs, licorice, yellow and orange M&M’s, banana and heart Runts, chocolate wafer cookies, Pocky sticks, and royal icing, for decorating
Directions:
1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and place a wire rack on top.
2. Place chocolate in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan, heat cream until hot but not boiling. Pour over chocolate, let sit 2 minutes, then stir until melted and smooth. Stir in a few drops of food coloring to tint black.
3. Using 2 forks, dip each doughnut in chocolate, tapping off any excess, then transfer to a wire rack to set. Decorate using candies, cookies, and royal icing as desired.
