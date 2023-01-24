Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO–The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates from the area and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.

Brandon — Amy Thomas, AAS Marketing Management

