WATERLOO–The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates from the area and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
WATERLOO–The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates from the area and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
Brandon — Amy Thomas, AAS Marketing Management
Dunkerton — Alivia Nation, AA Transfer Major: Elementary Education
Elgin — Chase Miller, certificate, Natural Resources Aide, high honors
Elkader — Emily Jacobson, diploma practical nursing
Fairbank — Justin Cowell, AA Transfer Major: Elementary Education; Camryn Wolfe, AS Liberal Arts, AA Liberal Arts, high honors
Hazleton — Ashley Nolan, AAS Human Resource Management
Independence — Ashley Fogle, certificate Early Childhood Education, honors; Ceraphine Franck, AS Liberal Arts, AA Liberal Arts
Jesup — Loren Corkery, diploma Industrial Equipment Maintenance, high honors; Nathan Elliott, AA Liberal Arts; Allison Flaharty, AAS Associate degree Nursing; Alexis Harris, AA Transfer Major Social Work, high honors; Candace Mannion, AAS Administrative Office Management; Mara Moore, certificate Natural Resources Aide
Oelwein — Britney Hershey, certificate Meat Science, honors; Carsen Jeanes, diploma Advanced Welding; Ethan Thomas, AAS Marketing Management
Strawberry Point — Alex Pope, AA Liberal Arts
Sumner — Austin Bremner, certificate, Welding, honors; Daniel Dillon, certificate Precision Agriculture, honors; Brady Wilkinson, certificate Natural Resources Aide, high honors
Wadena — Alexander Streif, diploma Advanced Welding, high honors
Westgate — Nathan Dolf, certificate Welding; McKenna Miller, AA Liberal Arts
