WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Students are listed below by their hometowns.
Arlington — Samuel Kremer
Calmar — Kale Euans
Clermont — Payten Lehmann
Dunkerton — Susanna Gentz, Cayle Huebner, Kayla Rathe, Matthew Scott, Adam Stickfort, Michael Stickfort
Fairbank — Traeton Kaufman, Kobe Risse, Courtney Schmitz, Camryn Wolfe
Fayette — Hunter Kent-Thomas, Nicole Paul
Fort Atkinson — Breanna Busta, Liza Herold
Fredericksburg — Karee Schult
Independence — Trevin Corkery, Cole Davis, Tyler Davis, Jacob Dinger, Kennedy Galpin, Cayden Griswold, Zoe Lampe, Brooke Petersen, Alexis Shupe, Noah Weber
Jesup — Christopher Becker, Loren Corkery, Isabella Kresser, Jordyn Ruroden, Zane Schares, Heath Wyant
Lamont — Tracy Curran
Maynard — Jessica Stempfle
Oelwein — Olivia Hershey, Jesse Platt, Andrew Rettinger, Andrew Roete, Joshua Williams
Readlyn — Brendon Brown, Kirk Drew, Grace Imbrogno, Ethan Oltrogge, Macey Schmit
Strawberry Point — Markeia Waterman
Sumner — Daniel Dillon, Katie Gruber, Taylor Hepperle, Grace Lane, Karoline Lumila, Clarice Lynch, Beau Nederhoff, Veda Northrop, Jonathan Rader, Raina Shonka, Addilyne Snyder
Volga — Rebecca Fettkether
Wadena — Alexander Streif
Waucoma — Becca Farrell
West Union — Austin Koch
Westgate — McKenna Miller