WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Students are listed below by their hometowns.

Arlington — Samuel Kremer

Calmar — Kale Euans

Clermont — Payten Lehmann

Dunkerton — Susanna Gentz, Cayle Huebner, Kayla Rathe, Matthew Scott, Adam Stickfort, Michael Stickfort

Fairbank — Traeton Kaufman, Kobe Risse, Courtney Schmitz, Camryn Wolfe

Fayette — Hunter Kent-Thomas, Nicole Paul

Fort Atkinson — Breanna Busta, Liza Herold

Fredericksburg — Karee Schult

Independence — Trevin Corkery, Cole Davis, Tyler Davis, Jacob Dinger, Kennedy Galpin, Cayden Griswold, Zoe Lampe, Brooke Petersen, Alexis Shupe, Noah Weber

Jesup — Christopher Becker, Loren Corkery, Isabella Kresser, Jordyn Ruroden, Zane Schares, Heath Wyant

Lamont — Tracy Curran

Maynard — Jessica Stempfle

Oelwein — Olivia Hershey, Jesse Platt, Andrew Rettinger, Andrew Roete, Joshua Williams

Readlyn — Brendon Brown, Kirk Drew, Grace Imbrogno, Ethan Oltrogge, Macey Schmit

Strawberry Point — Markeia Waterman

Sumner — Daniel Dillon, Katie Gruber, Taylor Hepperle, Grace Lane, Karoline Lumila, Clarice Lynch, Beau Nederhoff, Veda Northrop, Jonathan Rader, Raina Shonka, Addilyne Snyder

Volga — Rebecca Fettkether

Wadena — Alexander Streif

Waucoma — Becca Farrell

West Union — Austin Koch

Westgate — McKenna Miller

