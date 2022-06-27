Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College announces the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students.

To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Area students are listed by their hometowns.

Arlington — Samuel Kremer

Brandon — Amy Thomas

Calmar — Kale Euans

Clermont — Payten Lehmann

Dunkerton — Susanna Gentz, Cayle Huebner, Tyler Moulds, Adam Stickfort, Michael Stickfort

Fairbank — Courtney Schmitz, Camryn Wolfe

Fayette — Hunter Kent-Thomas

Fort Atkinson — Breanna Busta, Liza Herold, Eli Nymeyer

Hazleton — Ashley Nolan

Independence — Cole Davis, Kennedy Galpin, Cayden Griswold, Holly Hendershot, Benjamin Kremer, Zoe Lampe, Alexis Shupe, Rachael Stevens, Anna Sweeney, Alexis Testrake

Jesup — Loren Corkery, Alexis Harris, Isabella Kresser, Deshila Menuey-Walker, Mara Moore, Jordyn Ruroden, Zane Schares, Brady Wilson

Lamont — Tracy Curran, Tatum Happel

Maynard — Amanda Becker

Oelwein — Britney Hershey, Olivia Hershey, Andrew Rettinger, Andrew Roete, Joshua Williams

Postville — Riley Rankin

Readlyn – Brendon Brown, Kirk Drew, Grace Imbrogno, Ethan Oltrogge, Keisha Pullin

Strawberry Point — Markeia Waterman

Sumner — Daniel Dillon, Katie Gruber, Taylor Hepperle, Grace Lane, Clarice Lynch, Beau Nederhoff, Veda Northrop, Jonathan Rader, Julie Stahley, Kyler Wilharm

Wadena — Breanna Duehring, Alexander Streif

West Union — Austin Koch, Alexis Ruroden

